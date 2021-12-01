Teen in critical condition after shooting on North Side, San Antonio police say

Shooting in 2400 block of Greencrest Drive near I-10 and Vance Jackson

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting on the North Side, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

Officers received a call for a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Greencrest Drive near I-10 and Vance Jackson.

Police say the girl met someone in a vehicle in the area. During the conversation with the other person, a shooting ensued.

The person in the vehicle shot the teen once in the upper torso, police said.

The victim managed to walk to her home nearby and got help from family members until police and EMS arrived.

She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers don’t know much about the shooter, but they say it was someone in a dark-colored sedan. Police believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.

The investigation remains ongoing. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.