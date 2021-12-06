Watch: SAFD sets fire to Christmas tree to demonstrate holiday hazards

SAN ANTONIO – It’s an image we see every year — the San Antonio Fire Department setting fire to a Christmas tree, on purpose, to demonstrate the hazards that can accompany the holiday.

But SAFD says the memorable demonstration is an important reminder because, in real life, a Christmas tree fire can be a potentially deadly, life-changing event.

According to a press release from the fire department, there are an average of 160 home fires sparked by Christmas trees each year in the United States. On average, these fires kill two people, injure 12 others and cause $10 million in damage each year.

SAFD says nearly half of Christmas tree fires are caused by faulty lighting equipment or improper electrical distribution and one in five of the fires were started by decorated lights.

