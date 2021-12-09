San Antonio parents rush to vaccinate younger children as holidays approach, Omicron variant looms

San Antonio – Some parents are taking precautions as concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant creeps closer to the community, overcoming hesitation to vaccinate children 5 years and older.

Maurio Aguilar says his whole family is vaccinated, but he had concerns about getting his 10-year-old the shot. On Wednesday, the two were at the Alamodome to get his son’s first Pfizer shot. He holds onto faith that his son will be OK.

“I think everybody’s, you know, kind of concerned with the next variant coming out,” Aguilar said.

Dr. Seth Kaplan, with the Texas Pediatric Society, says there has been a good response by families of kids ages 5-11 years old who are getting the vaccine.

“Statewide, about 15% of kids have gotten their first dose, so that’s a start. But obviously, we still got a way to go,” Kaplan said.

A case of the new Omicron variant was recently reported in the Houston area, causing concern for many.

“If they’re seeing it, it’s very likely that it’s all across the state right now, " Kaplan said.

With just over two weeks left until Christmas and family gatherings coming up, Kaplan says this is an excellent time to get eligible children their first dose, so they have some sort of protection in their system.

Metro Health’s mass vaccination sites in Bexar County are at the following locations:

Alamodome

100 Montana St, Parking Lot A

Wednesday - Friday from noon-8 p.m.

Wonderland of the Americas Mall

4522 Fredericksburg Rd

Monday - Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.