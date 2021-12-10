Knicks’ Evan Fournier says ‘terrible steak in San Antonio’ caused lackluster performance

San Antonio Spurs' Derrick White, left, looks to pass the ball as New York Knicks' Evan Fournier defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

The New York Knicks’ Evan Fournier said he “can’t move” after eating a “terrible steak” during a recent trip to San Antonio when the team took on the Spurs.

During a news conference after the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, he said his lackluster performance — he scored seven points that game — was due to the bad meal, or you know, the after-effects.

“I’m not gonna tell you the name of the restaurant, but I had a terrible steak in San Antonio and I’ve been fighting like ... food poisoning stuff. I can’t move,” the shooting guard told reporters.

“It’s a shame because the steak was actually very good. It’s the next day where it messed me up.”

Fournier did not post an image from his San Antonio trip to Instagram or Twitter, but he did post a picture of himself before the three-game road trip that ends in Toronto Friday.

During Wednesday’s game against the Spurs, Fournier scored seven points and had three rebounds and one assist. The Knicks won 121-109.

Ad

The Knicks had Thursday off and will tip-off against the Raptors on Friday night.

Fournier said he had the day to “get right” and “feel better.”

“You know, I thought I was playing better and better, to be honest,” he said. “You just have to feel better physically.”

Fournier has averaged 12.8 points this season.

Read also: