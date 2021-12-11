Nicki Minaj endorses SA city councilman after he wished her ‘happy birthday’ during session

SAN ANTONIO – The queen of rap, Nicki Minaj, is showing some love on social media for a San Antonio city councilman after he wished her a belated happy birthday this week during a council session.

Minaj celebrated her 39th birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

District Two Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez emphasized his Minaj fandom at the meeting when he wore a shirt in her honor and took to the microphone for her birthday message.

“It was a very special birthday yesterday (Wednesday) for a woman who is important to a lot of people worldwide. She is a mother to not just one but a lot of sons, and unfortunately, she couldn’t be here today. But, she is an icon and a queen, the queen of rap. I would like to wish a happy belated birthday to the Nicki Minaj. Thank you,” McKee-Rodriguez said during the session.

A true KING omg. Barbz must assemble to vote for this great man at every election he’s apart of. Barbz ACTIVATE!!!! If you can’t vote in his city, MOVE THERE! 🤣🦄 https://t.co/NLlrtywPvc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 11, 2021

Minaj retweeted McKee-Rodriguez’s message Saturday afternoon, calling him “a true king” and endorsed him to her fans, or “Barbz”.

“Barbz must assemble to vote for this great man at every election he’s apart of. Barbz ACTIVATE!!! If you can’t vote in his city, MOVE THERE!” she posted on Twitter.

In response, the councilman retweeted Minaj’s reply. The Twitter convo is still gaining traction after McKee-Rodriguez’s original post received over 1,400 retweets and counting, and over 6,700 likes.

McKee-Rodriguez defeated incumbent Jada Andrews-Sullivan in the race for District 2 earlier this year in a runoff election. You can read more about him here.