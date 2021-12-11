Man accused in multiple sexual assault cases arrested, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims was arrested by San Antonio police Friday.

Officers were initially called earlier in the day to the 100 block of Lewis after a victim called to report a man had broken into her apartment and sexually assaulted her, SAPD said.

Police were then called to Cypress Street nearby for another report of a man breaking into a location and sexually assaulting a victim inside.

SAPD said the suspect’s description in both cases matched that of 25-year-old Demarco Culpepper, who was later taken into custody by police.

Culpepper had evidence that linked him to both sexual assault scenes, police said. He did not appear to have any previous connection to either of the victims, according to SAPD.

This isn’t the first time Culpepper has been arrested for a similar crime. Online court records show both sexual assault cases he faced last year were dropped due to missing witnesses.

The conditions of both victims are unknown at this time.

Police said Culpepper faces aggravated sexual assault and robbery charges.

KSAT will update you on air and online with new information about this case as it becomes available.