72º

LIVE

Local News

Man accused in multiple sexual assault cases arrested, San Antonio police say

Victims’ description of suspect matched that of Demarco Culpepper, 25

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Joe Herrera, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, perp walk, San Antonio, multiple victims
A man accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims was arrested by San Antonio police Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims was arrested by San Antonio police Friday.

Officers were initially called earlier in the day to the 100 block of Lewis after a victim called to report a man had broken into her apartment and sexually assaulted her, SAPD said.

Police were then called to Cypress Street nearby for another report of a man breaking into a location and sexually assaulting a victim inside.

SAPD said the suspect’s description in both cases matched that of 25-year-old Demarco Culpepper, who was later taken into custody by police.

PERP WALK VIDEO

Culpepper had evidence that linked him to both sexual assault scenes, police said. He did not appear to have any previous connection to either of the victims, according to SAPD.

This isn’t the first time Culpepper has been arrested for a similar crime. Online court records show both sexual assault cases he faced last year were dropped due to missing witnesses.

READ MORE: Woman found injured, covered in blood after man tried to rape her, SAPD says

The conditions of both victims are unknown at this time.

Police said Culpepper faces aggravated sexual assault and robbery charges.

KSAT will update you on air and online with new information about this case as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes breaking news, COVID-19 coverage, personal finance stories on the "Money: It's Personal" series, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" series.

email

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter