SAPD: Woman found injured, covered in blood after man tried to rape her

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was able to flag down officers after she escaped an attack that left her injured and covered with blood, according to San Antonio police.

The woman was found Thursday in the 6800 block of NW Loop 410, where she said that a man exposed his genitals, pinned her down and attempted to rape her, police said.

Booking records show that Demarco Culpepper, 24, was arrested after the incident and charged with attempted sexual assault.

Police officers found him at a nearby restaurant after they searched the area of Culebra Road and Loop 410.

An arrest affidavit states the 35-year-old woman was sitting on a curb when a man approached her and asked for a cigarette.

The woman told police that the man identified himself as “Bama” before he threw a lighter on the floor and told the woman to perform a sex act on him, the affidavit states.

When she refused, he punched her in the face and dragged her to a wooded area.

Investigators said she tried to crawl away as he continued to punch her in the face. He then exposed his genitals and attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

The woman was able to escape and ran to police officers nearby. Officers found blood at the crime scene and began searching for the suspect.

The affidavit states that an officer walked into a nearby restaurant and found a man, later identified as Culpepper, sitting at a booth.

He matched the description from the victim, and had scrapes on his knuckles and blood under his fingernails, police said. He also identified himself to police as “Bama,” the affidavit states.

The restaurant manager said the same man had trespassed on a previous date.

Booking records show Culpepper was arrested around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. He also faces a charge of criminal trespassing.

His bond was set at $51,000.

