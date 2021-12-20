3 blood drives scheduled in San Antonio area this week as need for blood continues for holidays

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center has set up three blood drives in the San Antonio area this week in an effort to stem a current blood shortage.

The blood drives will take place Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 at three locations.

According to the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, Type O blood supply is at no more than a day. Type O blood is extremely needed, as it is used in emergencies for 48 counties and over 100 hospitals and clinics in South Texas.

The community also has a little over a two-day supply of all blood types. A total of 358 donations were made Sunday with a 69% show rate of donors, the center said.

The center said much more donations are needed as the forecast shows the blood inventory dropping as we move into the holidays.

Here are the upcoming drives:

Ingram Park Mall, Monday, Dec. 20 & Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors will receive a voucher for a dozen tamales from Delicious Tamales, a voucher for a medium 2-topping pizza from Marcos Pizza, a $10 Rudy’s BBQ voucher, and a $10 eGift card.

Enchanted Springs Ranch, Monday, Dec. 20 & Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 242 Hwy 46 West Boerne, Texas. 78006. Donors will receive a ticket to the Old West Christmas Light Fest at Enchanted Springs, a voucher for a medium 2-topping pizza from Marcos Pizza and a $10 eGift card.

The Branch Neighborhood Grill, Monday, Dec 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 17130 TX-46 Spring Branch, Texas 78070. Donors will receive a $5 gift card to The Branch, a voucher for a medium 2-topping pizza from Marcos Pizza, a voucher for free mini golf to Green Acres Golf and Games and a $10 eGift card.

Donors are urged to make appointments by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org/Give or calling 210-731-5590, but walk-ins are welcome.

Donors can also make an appointment to donate at University Hospital by calling 210-358-2812 or visiting DonateBloodToday.com.