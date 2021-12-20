SAPD warns of QR code scam targeting public parking spots

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are warning drivers to be cautious when using public parking spots after fraudulent QR codes were discovered on meters throughout town.

“People attempting to pay for parking using those QR codes may have been directed to a fraudulent website and submitted payment to a fraudulent vendor,” the police department said in a tweet.

The QR codes were found on some City of San Antonio public parking meters, though the department did not specify exactly where the codes were discovered.

While the department’s financial crime unit investigates the incident, police recommend anyone who believes they could have been a victim of a credit card breach due to the fraudulent payment should file a police report and notify their card issuer immediately.

