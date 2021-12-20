Man found guilty in death of 11-month-old boy, sentenced to life in prison

SAN ANTONIO – Miguel Gutierrez received a life sentence after he was found guilty last month in the 2017 death of 11-month-old Xzavier Cortez.

Judge Ron Rangel, of the 379th District Court, sentenced Gutierrez on Monday.

Gutierrez was babysitting Xzavier for his mother, Selena Gabriella Moya, when Xzavier was found unresponsive on Nov. 3, 2017, in the 200 block of North San Ignacio.

San Antonio Fire and EMS paramedics testified in the trial that they found the boy unresponsive, his eyes glossed over, what looked like bruising over his torso and the words “Thug Life” written on his stomach.

The defense during the trial tried to shift the blame for Cortez’s death to Moya, who was indicted last year on a charge of child abandonment-risk of bodily injury. Her trial date has not been set.

Gutierrez is eligible for parole after 30 years in prison.

