San Marcos bouncer wanted for manslaughter after man dies following altercation outside bar, report says

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Police are searching for a San Marcos bouncer who is wanted for manslaughter following an altercation outside a local bar.

According to KXAN, Milton Heyliger was working as a bouncer at the Red Room Lounge on Dec. 12 when Emmett Worsham attempted to enter the establishment but was denied.

A spokesperson with Red Room Lounge told KXAN that Worsham was verbally assaulting a woman outside the bar, trying to skip the line and then “started threatening/assaulting Heyliger, which resulted in him getting hit and losing footing off of a sidewalk ledge and hitting his head on the street.”

The incident landed 24-year-old Worsham in the hospital where he died nearly one week later.

“The female patron Worsham verbally assaulted was actually the one to call 911 as soon as the incident happened,” the lounge spokesperson told KXAN.

Hays County jail records show Heyliger was arrested for aggravated assault on Dec. 12 following the altercation, before being released on Dec. 14. He is now wanted by San Marcos police on a manslaughter charge following the death of Worsham, KXAN reported.

KSAT has reached out to Red Room Lounge, the Worsham family and San Marcos police in regard to this incident.