Man indicted in crash that killed unborn baby, injured 2 others, Bexar County DA’s Office says

Constantino Tristian-Coronado has been formally charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been indicted in the death of an unborn child following a crash that happened on May 28, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Constantino Tristian-Coronado has been formally charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the office said Wednesday.

Authorities said Tristian-Coronado caused a crash that killed Austin Rodriguez and injured a firefighter paramedic. April Marie Levine, who was pregnant with Rodriguez, was also injured in the crash, she told KENS 5.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Rodriguez died the following day at the hospital.

The office said the cases are being prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 399th District Court.

Ad

Read also: