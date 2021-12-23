Woman dies after driving off road, striking tree on North Side, police say

A woman died in an accident on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Jones Maltsberger Road and Carlton Oaks.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed during a one-vehicle crash on a North Side road overnight.

San Antonio police said the accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday at Jones Maltsberger Road and Carlton Oaks.

The woman was traveling on Jones Maltsberger when she drove off the road and into a tree, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her age and name have not been released.

A dead deer was in the road, and police are investigating if it was connected to the accident.

No other vehicle was involved, police said.

The accident is under investigation.

