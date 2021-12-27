Get free pizza and a carwash from Wash Tub during blood donation event

The Wash Tub will host a two-day blood drive event at 10 Wash Tub locations on December 29 and 30.

SAN ANTONIO – The Wash Tub is teaming up with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to help alleviate ongoing shortages in the blood supply.

On Dec. 29 and 30 the Wash Tub will host a blood drive at 10 locations. All donations are by appointment only.

Donors will receive a free Wash Tub car wash voucher, a medium two-topping Marco’s pizza and be entered into a drawing to win a $60 or $500 Visa gift card.

All donors will also receive $10 in Donor Rewards that can be used for eGift cards for hundreds of stores or Donor Store merchandise.

The full-service car wash voucher includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe-down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out.

Donors can register online to donate to the following locations:

Wednesday, December 29:

Thursday, December 30:

If you don’t see an available time slot for your location, call (210) 731-5590 to be scheduled.

Donors are encouraged to wear masks, and adequate social distancing is provided at check-in, waiting areas and donor beds.