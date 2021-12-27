Get free pizza and a carwash from Wash Tub during blood donation event

SAN ANTONIO – The Wash Tub is teaming up with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to help alleviate ongoing shortages in the blood supply.
On Dec. 29 and 30 the Wash Tub will host a blood drive at 10 locations. All donations are by appointment only.
Donors will receive a free Wash Tub car wash voucher, a medium two-topping Marco’s pizza and be entered into a drawing to win a $60 or $500 Visa gift card.
All donors will also receive $10 in Donor Rewards that can be used for eGift cards for hundreds of stores or Donor Store merchandise.
The full-service car wash voucher includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe-down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out.
Donors can register online to donate to the following locations:
Wednesday, December 29:
- Culebra, 1-6 p.m.: Register Here
- Blanco Rd, 1-6 p.m.: Register Here
- Schertz, 1-6 p.m.: Register Here
- Helotes, 2-6 p.m.: Register Here
Thursday, December 30:
- Leon Springs, 2-6 p.m.: Register Here
- SE Military, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Register Here
- Potranco, 2-6 p.m.: Register Here
- Sunset, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Register Here
- New Braunfels Hwy 46, 1-6 p.m.: Register Here
- Kerrville, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Register Here
If you don’t see an available time slot for your location, call (210) 731-5590 to be scheduled.
Donors are encouraged to wear masks, and adequate social distancing is provided at check-in, waiting areas and donor beds.