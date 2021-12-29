UIW, Trinity University men’s basketball game on Thursday postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word men’s basketball game against Trinity University, initially scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within Trinity’s program, according to UIW officials.

The universities have not set a makeup date for the game.

UIW will host Dallas Christian College on January 2 at the McDermott Center.

On Wednesday, Trinity University posted a notification that indicates their spring semester will not begin until Jan. 31, 2022. Staff will be asked to work remotely before the semester begins. Students and staff are both urged to get their booster shots ahead of the start of classes.

Trinity appears to be the first San Antonio university to delay the semester. Other universities are also considering the move.