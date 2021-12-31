69º

LIVE

Local News

Victim’s wife tells police her husband was shot over an argument about their dogs, affidavit states

Jordan Eaton, 18, is charged with murder

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Crime, Northwest Side, San Antonio, SAPD, perp walk
Jordan Eaton was arrested on a murder charge on Dec. 30, 2021. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed on Thursday may have died over an argument with his neighbor about his dogs.

Jordan Eaton, 18, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Valentin Gonzales IV.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Gonzales’ wife told police that Eaton approached them in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Wurzbach and began arguing with them about the way they were treating their dogs. She said they’ve known each other for several months from living at the same complex.

At some point, Eaton pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired a shot at her, Gonzales’ wife said.

Valentin Gonzales got in a physical struggle with Eaton as he tried to take the gun away from him “to prevent (Eaton) from shooting at anyone else,” his wife said.

The affidavit states that Eaton fired several more shots including one that struck Valentin Gonzales in the stomach. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A witness told police that Eaton ran away after the shooting.

He later turned himself in at a police station.

Read more:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email