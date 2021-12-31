Victim’s wife tells police her husband was shot over an argument about their dogs, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed on Thursday may have died over an argument with his neighbor about his dogs.

Jordan Eaton, 18, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Valentin Gonzales IV.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Gonzales’ wife told police that Eaton approached them in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Wurzbach and began arguing with them about the way they were treating their dogs. She said they’ve known each other for several months from living at the same complex.

At some point, Eaton pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired a shot at her, Gonzales’ wife said.

Valentin Gonzales got in a physical struggle with Eaton as he tried to take the gun away from him “to prevent (Eaton) from shooting at anyone else,” his wife said.

The affidavit states that Eaton fired several more shots including one that struck Valentin Gonzales in the stomach. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A witness told police that Eaton ran away after the shooting.

He later turned himself in at a police station.

