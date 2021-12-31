Suspect charged with murder, aggravated assault in deadly shooting on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with one count of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Shortly before noon, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Wurzbach after receiving reports of the shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man at the apartment complex suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Officer Nick Soliz. The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Soliz said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jordan Eaton, was not apprehended at the scene. Officers were able to gather information where the shooting took place and through surveillance video to identify the suspect, Soliz said.

Eaton went to a local police substation and turned himself in, according to Soliz.

Both the victim and suspect are residents of the apartment complex. Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

The identity of the victim remains unknown.

