Man critically wounded after shooting at Northwest Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Thursday after a shooting on San Antonio’s Northwest Side.
Shortly before noon, officers were called to the 7100 block of Wurzbach after receiving reports of the shooting.
Police found a man at the apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Officer Nick Soliz.
Investigators believe there was a disturbance between the victim and another man that preceded the shooting.
The shooter is at large.
“This is an isolated incident,” Soliz said. “We don’t believe this is a danger to the public.”
Investigators will stay on the scene for a few more hours as they gather evidence and speak to witnesses.