Man critically wounded after shooting at Northwest Side apartment

Police believe a dispute preceded the gunfire

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Police are investigating a shooting in the 7100 block of Wurzbach. (Robert Samarron, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Thursday after a shooting on San Antonio’s Northwest Side.

Shortly before noon, officers were called to the 7100 block of Wurzbach after receiving reports of the shooting.

Police found a man at the apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Officer Nick Soliz.

Investigators believe there was a disturbance between the victim and another man that preceded the shooting.

The shooter is at large.

“This is an isolated incident,” Soliz said. “We don’t believe this is a danger to the public.”

Investigators will stay on the scene for a few more hours as they gather evidence and speak to witnesses.

