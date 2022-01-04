Car owner shoots, wounds suspect driving away in stolen BMW, SAPD says

The owner of a BMW shot at a man who had just taken off in his vehicle at a convenience store in the 5100 block of Randolph Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a BMW shot at a man who had just taken off in his vehicle at a convenience store Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Northeast Side, police said.

A San Antonio police lieutenant at the scene said that the owner of the vehicle had just purchased some items inside the store in the 5100 block of Randolph Boulevard when he noticed someone driving away in his car.

As the suspect was driving away, the car owner opened fire, which caused the suspect to crash the car into a pole, police said.

The suspect, believed to be about 50 years old, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and leg, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment.

The owner, believed to be about 30 years old, was armed when he went inside the store and is cooperating with the investigation. He is not expected to face charges, police said.

