Police need help identifying truck after robber stole money from elderly man at Seguin gas station

SEGUIN, Texas – Police in Seguin are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle that was used to commit a crime on New Year’s Eve.

The Seguin Police Department said an elderly man withdrew money from Randolph Brooks Credit Union on the morning of Dec. 31 before he went to pump gas at Valero Pic N Pac Gas Station, located at 969 IH 10 East.

The man told police he noticed a dark gray pickup truck follow him to the gas station after leaving the bank.

Video surveillance captured a dark gray Toyota Tacoma with no front license plate approach the man’s vehicle as he was pumping gas.

A passenger in the Tacoma then entered the victim’s vehicle through an unlocked passenger door and stole the money the man had just withdrawn before fleeing the scene.

“This type of crime, known as ‘jugging’, is common, although not frequently committed in Seguin,” police said in a Facebook post. “Criminal suspects will surveil banks, credit unions and higher-end retail establishments watching for unknowing citizens to get into their car and leave with cash or expensive merchandise. The suspects will then follow the potential victim to another location such as a convenience store, gas station, or even a residence, and will unlawfully enter the victim’s vehicle taking money or other belongings.”

Ad

In the afternoon of December 31, 2021, the Seguin Police Department was dispatched to a theft that occurred at the... Posted by Seguin Police Department on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact Detective Julian Barrera at 830-379-2123.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 (TIPS).