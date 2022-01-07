Kids wanna know: Why get into journalism 🖊️? Where do you get your news stories from?

In this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” sixth-grade students interview another news anchor.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and noun, an educational platform designed to provide engaging content online for students and teachers.

Hello parents, teachers and students!

In this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” sixth-grade students interviewed another news anchor, this time Ken Wayne from California.

The students learned what skills are needed for a career in journalism and where their stories come from. They also learned what their favorite stories are to produce and what reporters and anchors like to write about.

Watch the extended interview shorts for more from the interview.

Fast Facts

Average number of employees in a local TV news in the US, by role: (2018 statista.com ) photographer 6.1producer, 5.7 anchor, 5.2 weather person, 3.4 reporter, 3.2 sports anchor, 1.6web /mobile producer 1.2.

Percentage of adults who trust news media most of the time worldwide: (Feb 2021 statista.com ) Finland - 65%, Germany 53%, Canada 45%, Turkey - 41%, Mexico 37%, Taiwan - 31%, United States 29%

Noun enables students to explore their school subjects and interests using 20-minute live online interviews with subject-matter guests. Find more information here.

Ad

Interested in bringing noun to your school or classroom and take part in an interview? You can do so by clicking here. The animated class interviews will be shown online and in our free KSAT Kids newsletter and may also be seen in future newscasts!