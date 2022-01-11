Reward for info doubles in murder investigation regarding missing Schertz man

Jacob Dubois, 22, of Schertz was last seen by his family on March 7, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police said a reward for information in the disappearance of Jacob Dubois has doubled, as they believe he is missing due to foul play.

Dubois was last seen at his Schertz home on March 7, when he told his girlfriend that he was going to meet up with a friend named Ethan Beckman.

Dubois never returned home, and the case turned into a murder investigation. No one has been charged with murder, but Beckman was jailed on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence on March 29, police previously said.

Ethan Beckman, 20. (Guadalupe County Jail)

With Dubois’ whereabouts still unknown, his family and the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers raised the reward for information to $10,000, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Dubois’ disappearance is asked to contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477). They can also submit tips online at www.gccsTIPS.com or use the P3 Tips app.

“It is the belief of the detectives involved in this case that unfortunately, Jacob is missing due to foul play, and this has turned into an ongoing murder investigation,” the release states.

Jacob Dubois’ disappearance

Dubois’ girlfriend reported him missing on March 8, the morning after he did not return home after meeting with Beckman.

When they contacted Beckman via telephone, he told police that they drove to a construction site near Dubois’ home, and Dubois said he was going to walk home.

Officers spoke with Beckman again on March 10, and he “continued to give conflicting stories” about where they went, police said.

Police later found out that Beckman was involved in a collision on March 8, and he parked his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GTI near Highway 281 and Johnson Way.

The vehicle was seized, and officers discovered that it appeared someone tried to clean the interior of the car. The floorboard was soaked with water and the presence of blood was found near the passenger’s seat, police said.

A warrant for Beckman’s arrest on the tampering with evidence charge was issued on March 12.

Det. Helen Lafitte of the Schertz Police Department previously said they have not ruled anything out and are looking for the public’s help for any additional information on the case.

