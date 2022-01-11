Arrest made after 1-year-old taken to SA hospital with fractured ribs, lacerated organs, records show

Bexar County Jail records show Rickey Lee Billoups, 19, was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest has been made after a 1-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with fractured ribs and a lacerated kidney and liver last year.

Bexar County Jail records show Rickey Lee Billoups, 19, was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury following the incident on Sept. 17.

He is accused of causing injuries from blunt-force trauma to the child, as they were evidence of physical abuse, an arrest affidavit states.

Police said on that day, the child’s mother left the 1-year-old in Billoups’ care while she went to Walmart for about an hour and a half.

Billoups called the child’s mother and told her she needed to come home because the child was “crying uncontrollably,” the affidavit states. Billoups also messaged her via Instagram and said the child appeared to be drowsy and incoherent.

When the mother returned home, she called EMS. Paramedics could not give her a medical diagnosis, the affidavit states, and they recommended she monitor the child overnight.

The child started to vomit after EMS left, and her grandmother took her to the hospital.

Hospital staff said the girl suffered a lacerated kidney, lacerated liver, a non-displaced fracture on a left rib, and a healing fracture on a right rib.

A doctor said the girl’s injuries “created a substantial risk of death had the victim not been brought to the hospital,” the affidavit states.

Records show a warrant for Billoups’ arrest was issued on Monday, the same day he was arrested. His bond is set at $100,000.

