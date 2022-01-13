Girl Scouts partner with Doordash for delivery nationwide, but the service is not available in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – You may have been able to keep your New Year’s resolutions up until now, but it’s Girl Scout cookie season.

And it’s easier than ever for some people to get their fix as the Girl Scouts of the USA have partnered with Doordash for delivery right to their doorsteps. However, you won’t be able to use the Doordash service for the cookies in San Antonio.

A spokesperson with Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas said the local group has elected not to work with Doordash this season. Unlike last year, when local Girl Scouts partnered with another delivery service, Grubhub, they’re hoping to cut out the middle man in 2022.

“The best way for San Antonians to get their cookies is to visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or download the Cookie Finder app,” said Chief Development and Communications Officer Stephanie Finleon Cortez.

Local Girl Scouts are already taking orders. The cookies arrive in San Antonio on Jan. 26 and you can find them being sold in front of neighborhood stores beginning Feb. 4, Cortez said.

