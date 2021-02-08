You can get Girl Scout Cookies delivered by Grubhub

SAN ANTONIO – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people may be having a hard time getting their hands on a box of Girl Scout Cookies this year.

Girl Scouts aren’t setting up shop outside local stores like in years’ past.

But did you know, you can actually get them delivered to your house?

Grubhub has partnered with local Girl Scouts and customers can now use the Grubhub website or app to order cookies for pickup or delivery. Just search “Girl Scout Cookies” in the search bar.

Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders and manage inventory using Grubhub’s back-end technology, according to a press release from the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas.

Grubhub waived all fees for the Girl Scouts.

The cookies will be available through Grubhub until Feb. 28.

