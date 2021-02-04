San Antonio Burger Week returning for 2021, will include 30+ restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – An American food staple will be honored with a week of its own in San Antonio.

San Antonio Burger Week, which benefits the San Antonio Food Bank, is slated for Feb. 26-March 7.

More than 30 San Antonio restaurants will offer burger specials during that time as it returns for the third year.

The participating restaurants have yet to be named, but each will sell burgers between $5-$8.

“San Antonio Burger Week is an opportunity to support your local restaurants during this critical time while you get to eat, drink, and try new places,” the website states, adding that specials will be available for dine-in, delivery or takeout, depending on the restaurant.

The website states restaurants will likely be busy and guests should expect long lines. They recommend looking on the restaurant’s social media pages to check availability and wait times and tipping generously.

Event organizers typically have “burger passports” for participants to get stamped at participating locations. The 2021 passport is not yet available.

