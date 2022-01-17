Fans share photos, well wishes to beloved San Antonio performer ‘Hispanic Elvis’

SAN ANTONIO – The man known locally as “Hispanic Elvis” continues to fight a serious infection that forced him to be hospitalized more than a week ago.

His brother, George Cisneros, told KSAT on Monday that Hispanic Elvis is recovering in the hospital after an infection in his esophagus and testing positive for COVID-19.

Since news spread of his condition, fans of Hispanic Elvis have sent in several photos to KSAT 12 News showing their support and well wishes for the man who has entertained thousands of people at Market Square for more than two decades. Below are some photos sent to ksat.com/pins. If you have a memory or picture with Hispanic Elvis, you can share them here.

(His brother also spoke with KSAT about the impact Hispanic Elvis has had on San Antonio and his early days as a musician and song writer on the West Side. You can see that story in the video player above.)

Ad

(From: Michelle Vasquez. "Get well soon Hispanic Elvis! You are in our prayers! All the way from Carrizo Springs.")

(Hispanic Elvis Image sent to KSAT by viewer on KSAT Pins)

(Hispanic Elvis Image sent to KSAT by viewer on KSAT Pins)

(Hispanic Elvis Image sent to KSAT by viewer on KSAT Pins)

(From: djbustos36. "My niece with Hispanic Elvis.")

(That would be me with my wife and with my great uncle Juan, better known as Hispanic Elvis.)

(Hispanic Elvis Image sent to KSAT by viewer Ricrod on KSAT Pins)

(From Greyna: "Celebrating with Hispanic Elvis")

(Hispanic Elvis Image sent to KSAT by viewer on KSAT Pins)