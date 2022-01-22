Dream Week event strikes cord with some community members

Dream Week is known for creating an environment for discussion to promote equality, diversity, and tolerance, but one event is striking a chord with some in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Dream Week is known for creating an environment for discussion to promote equality, diversity, and tolerance, but one event is striking a chord with some in San Antonio.

Paul Rusesabagina is known for saving hundreds of people from genocide in Rwanda. He also made the Alamo City his home and was a keynote speaker for Dream Week 2020.

His family says he was then kidnapped and jailed by the Rwanda government during a business trip.

Since speaking at Dream Week, organizers have said they wanted to include the Rwandan community in a future event.

Friday’s event included an ambassador from Rwanda, a decision that surprised Rusesabagina’s son, Tresor Rusesabagina, but he says he wanted the event to continue.

Ad

“I say let them speak. The better it is for us anyways. And also, this is a free country. They should be allowed to say what they want,” Tresor Rusesabagina said. “Unlike them, unlike this dictatorship that we’ve been fighting for a long time. We don’t silence people that we disagree with. We let them speak and let them dig their own grave, so to speak.”

Organizers say the event presents the opportunity for dialogue, and they have tackled controversial subjects and people in the past.

The Rwandan community in San Antonio chose to invite the ambassador of Rwanda for this event.

The Rusesabagina family has continued to fight to have their father freed from a Rwandan jail.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Conflicting claims swirl around treatment of Paul Rusesabagina in Rwandan prison; his family in San Antonio alleges abuse