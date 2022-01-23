Two men hospitalized after shooting outside nightclub near downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting outside of a nightclub near downtown overnight, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 12:51 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of N St. Mary’s Street.
Police said that several people were walking to their car when a suspect started shooting at them. The suspect then drove away in a truck.
A man was critically injured and taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, officers said.
While police were investigating the scene, a second man arrived at Methodist Metro Hospital. Police said he was transported to the Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said that both men knew each other and were with each other when they were shot.
Police do not have a suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.