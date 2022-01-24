Family of motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash desperate for justice

San Antonio – A San Antonio man is being remembered as a loving father, husband and motorcyclist after he was killed in a fatal crash involving a suspect still at large.

Mariano Lugo, 30, died while on his way home Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m.

Esperanza Lugo, his aunt, shared the best memories she had of her nephew.

“He was very special,” she said. “He was loved by everybody, including his family, friends and his bike club.”

She said the part of him she will miss the most is his big smile.

“He was always happy,” Esperanza said as she got emotional. “He was just an amazing person. Amazing. He would go out of his way to make sure he helped us with whatever we needed.”

San Antonio police said Mariano was driving his Suzuki through a green light at the intersection of Southcross Blvd and I-35 when a Honda Accord ran a red light, causing him to crash into the driver’s side of the car.

Mariano Lugo was ejected before the suspect who caused the crash ran off on foot.

“I am hoping with their conscious they realize what they did,” Esperanza said. “It is just so sad for them to just take off and leave somebody there. It is just tragic. Very tragic. We are going to find out and catch them. We are going to find out who they are. I just don’t know why they would just take off. After what happened to him. He was separated into three parts. It is just terrible.”

She said Mariano was a part of the Blox Starz and he loved giving back to his community.

He leaves behind his parents, several siblings, his wife and four children.

“It is sad,” she said. “The mom and dad are not doing well. Especially the mom. She is very, very hurt. His kids were so attached to him. His son hasn’t stopped crying.”

At this time, the suspect is still at large but if caught, they will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid causing death.

The family hopes anyone with any information will call police.

In the meantime, Mariano’s motorcycle club is planning a candlelight vigil at the site of the crash Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

The vigil will be open to the public.