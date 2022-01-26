Guadalupe County to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Guadalupe County will be hosting a free COVID-19 shot clinic in partnership with New Braunfels ISD and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The shot clinic will be held on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. at the New Braunfels ISD Academy Street Gym located at 407 W. Mill St.

Officials said the clinic will be a walk-in event and no registration is required.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered to adults 18 and older for the 1st dose, 2nd dose, and booster. Pfizer vaccines will also be offered for ages 5-17.

