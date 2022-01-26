55º

Local News

Guadalupe County to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Shot clinic will be held on Feb. 4 at New Braunfels ISD Academy Street Gym

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Guadalupe County, Coronavirus, vaccine
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups -- not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Guadalupe County will be hosting a free COVID-19 shot clinic in partnership with New Braunfels ISD and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The shot clinic will be held on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. at the New Braunfels ISD Academy Street Gym located at 407 W. Mill St.

Officials said the clinic will be a walk-in event and no registration is required.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered to adults 18 and older for the 1st dose, 2nd dose, and booster. Pfizer vaccines will also be offered for ages 5-17.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email