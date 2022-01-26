Here are some ways to navigate home improvement while avoiding disagreements

Making decisions with your significant other can be challenging, especially when it comes to making home renovations.

I’s a project that can bring couples together, but it can also bring tons of disagreements.

The good news is there are some simple ways to navigate home improvement and keep everyone happy through the process.

First, when working your way through your project, remember that compromise is key. Go into it mentally prepared for it. Compromise will come into play in style or design, budgets, priorities and even in who you hire to complete the project.

If you can, start small. Learn how each of you work before tackling the bigger renovations that will have more of an impact on your home.

One project that tends to lead to disagreements: landscaping.

Since something like that can lead to conflict, you might consider calling in the pros. That way you and your family can focus on the more fun parts of the project.