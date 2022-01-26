WATCH LIVE: City to break ground on Hemisfair’s Civic Park in downtown San Antonio

Construction on Phase 1 of Hemisfair's Civic Park will start in 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – City leaders and Hemisfair officials will break ground on Civic Park at Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio on Wednesday morning.

The groundbreaking will take place at 10:30 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Officials expected to speak are Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Manager Erik Walsh, Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar, and Anne Krause, the executive director of the Hemisfair Conservancy.

City Council last month approved Phase 1 of the project, which will transform five acres of Hemisfair’s northwest corner of the park, at Alamo and Market streets.

The project will include a shaded promenade, the Shallows water feature and a lawn for large events up to 15,000 people. A portion of the funding was approved by voters in the 2017 Municipal Bond.

Phase 2 of the park is pending 2022 bond funding.

In the map below, Phase 1 is the green shade and Phase 2 is the brown shade.

Construction on Phase 1 (green) of Hemisfair's Civic Park will start in 2022. (Hemisfair/City of San Antonio)

