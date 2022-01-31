Austin Police issue CLEAR Alert for missing 32-year-old man

Andrew Baughman was last seen Sunday in Cedar Park, Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The Austin Police Department has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 32-year-old man.

Andrew Baughman was last seen Sunday around 3:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Victoria Drive in Cedar Park, Texas.

Law enforcement officials say Baughman’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

According to police, he was last seen in silver 2007 Honda Accord with the Texas license plate NKX7240.

Baughman is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and is 255 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a maroon T-shirt, blue jeans, and grey sneakers.

If you have any information, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-7822.