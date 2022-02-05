Alcoholic beverages to return to Southwest Airlines flights, company says

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Thanks to strong passenger traffic over the winter holidays, Southwest Airlines is reporting a $68 million profit for the fourth quarter. Southwest said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 it was the airline's first profit without federal pandemic aid since late 2019. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Alcoholic beverages are making a return to Southwest Airlines after the company paused the service for nearly two years.

Beer, wine, and hard-liquor beverages will all be available for purchase on Southwest flights beginning Feb. 16, according to a news release.

Southwest officials said they will also expand their non-alcoholic drink beverage service to include more options such as Coke Zero, Dr. Pepper, apple juice, hot tea, and hot cocoa.

These beverages will be available on flights of 176 miles or more, officials said.

“Customers have expressed a desire for more beverage options, so we’re delighted to restore additional on-board offerings as a part of the Southwest hospitality that our customers know and love,” said Tony Roach, vice president of Southwest customer experience and customer relations.

Anyone with drink coupons that were set to expire in 2020 or 2021 can redeem their vouchers for an alcoholic beverage through Dec. 31.

