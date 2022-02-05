51º

Alcoholic beverages to return to Southwest Airlines flights, company says

Beer, wine, and hard-liquor beverages will all be available for purchase beginning Feb. 16

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Thanks to strong passenger traffic over the winter holidays, Southwest Airlines is reporting a $68 million profit for the fourth quarter. Southwest said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 it was the airline's first profit without federal pandemic aid since late 2019. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Alcoholic beverages are making a return to Southwest Airlines after the company paused the service for nearly two years.

Beer, wine, and hard-liquor beverages will all be available for purchase on Southwest flights beginning Feb. 16, according to a news release.

Southwest officials said they will also expand their non-alcoholic drink beverage service to include more options such as Coke Zero, Dr. Pepper, apple juice, hot tea, and hot cocoa.

These beverages will be available on flights of 176 miles or more, officials said.

“Customers have expressed a desire for more beverage options, so we’re delighted to restore additional on-board offerings as a part of the Southwest hospitality that our customers know and love,” said Tony Roach, vice president of Southwest customer experience and customer relations.

Anyone with drink coupons that were set to expire in 2020 or 2021 can redeem their vouchers for an alcoholic beverage through Dec. 31.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

