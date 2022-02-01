CDC warns against travel to Mexico, Brazil and 127 more countries due to COVID-19 risk

The inside of an airplane.

A dozen countries, including Mexico and Brazil, have been added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list for the highest level of risk associated with COVID-19.

Nearly 130 countries are now listed as “Level 4: Very High” in the CDC’s travel recommendations.

According to Reuters, the following countries were upgraded to the highest risk level on Monday:

Anguilla

Brazil

Ecuador

French Guiana

Grenadines

Kosovo

Mexico

Moldova

Paraguay

Philippines

Saint Vincent

Singapore

The CDC recommends avoiding travel to all destinations listed under Level 4.

“If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC website states.

More than 50 countries are listed under “Level 3: High,” which recommends travelers be fully vaccinated before visiting. Unvaccinated travelers are advised to avoid traveling to these destinations.

Less than 20 countries are listed on the CDC website as “Level 2: Moderate” and “Level 1: Low.”

On Monday, the U.S. State Department issued an advisory that says people should not travel to Mexico due to COVID-19.

Since mid-December, the U.S. government has added more than 60 countries and territories to its list of places to avoid, according to Reuters.