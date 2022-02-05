51º

Have an ‘ex-Valentine’ with outstanding warrants? Odessa Crime Stoppers has a sweet deal.

“Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest.”

Cody King, Digital Journalist

ODESSA, Texas – Do you have an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend with outstanding warrants? Well, Odessa Crime Stoppers is offering a Valentine’s Day special that’s perfect for the occasion.

“Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest,” Odessa officials said on social media.

Crime Stoppers are offering a seasonal special just for your ex, featuring a “set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious five-star accommodations, and professional glamour shots.”

To cap off the seasonal deal, officials said there will also be a “special Valentine’s dinner.”

If you’re looking for sweet revenge this Valentine’s Day and want to turn in your ex for outstanding warrants, give Odessa Crime Stoppers a call at 432-333-TIPS.

