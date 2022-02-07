Driver of truck ejected in head-on crash on North Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a truck is in the hospital after he was ejected from his vehicle following head-on crash on the city’s North Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from Fresno Road.

According to police, the driver of a gray truck was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of San Pedro Avenue when he crashed into a white pickup truck head-on.

Police said the driver of the white pickup truck swerved to avoid hitting the wrong-way truck, but the vehicles still collided. The wrong-way driver was thrown from the vehicle, with the truck coming to a stop in front of a church, police said.

The man ejected was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition. The driver and two passengers inside the white truck were not serious hurt.

SAPD said the man ejected will now be assessed for the possibility of a DWI. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.