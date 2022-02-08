64º

LIVE

Local News

Pickup truck crashes into Texas MedClinic Distribution Center on North Side

Crash caused fire inside entrance of building in the 10700 block of Gulfdale.

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Texas MedClinic, SAFD
A pickup truck crashed into a Texas Med Clinic on the city's North Side, sparking a fire. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A pickup truck crashed into a Texas MedClinic Distribution Center on Tuesday on the city’s North Side.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the driver of the pickup suffered a medical episode before he hit a car and crashed into the building in the 10700 block of Gulfdale.

The crash sparked a fire that spread inside the entrance of the building, officials said.

The driver made it out of the pickup before firefighters arrived. He is conscious and stable and will be taken to Methodist Hospital for evaluation, officials said.

Employees were able to exit the building through a rear exit.

The building will likely remain closed due to smoke and damage.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alicia Barrera is a KSAT 12 News reporter and anchor. She is also a co-host of the streaming show KSAT News Now. Alicia is a first-generation Mexican-American, fluent in both Spanish and English with a bachelor's degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. She enjoys reading books, traveling solo across Mexico and spending time with family.

email

facebook

instagram

Luis Cienfuegos is a photographer at KSAT 12.

email