Pickup truck crashes into Texas MedClinic Distribution Center on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A pickup truck crashed into a Texas MedClinic Distribution Center on Tuesday on the city’s North Side.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the driver of the pickup suffered a medical episode before he hit a car and crashed into the building in the 10700 block of Gulfdale.

The crash sparked a fire that spread inside the entrance of the building, officials said.

The driver made it out of the pickup before firefighters arrived. He is conscious and stable and will be taken to Methodist Hospital for evaluation, officials said.

Employees were able to exit the building through a rear exit.

The building will likely remain closed due to smoke and damage.

