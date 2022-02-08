Suspected carjacker shot by security guard on Southeast Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police say a security guard shot a man who was allegedly stealing his car in the 1100 block of Southeast Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of trying to steal a car was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was shot by a security guard on the Southeast Side of San Antonio, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Southeast Military Drive around 9 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Police spoke to a security guard, who told them he was patrolling the shopping plaza when he heard his car start, according to Officer Nicholas Soliz.

The security guard confronted the man, and a physical struggle ensued, he told police. When the man “brandished a weapon,” the security guard opened fire on him, Soliz said.

Soliz did not provide details on what kind of weapon the man had, and it is unclear how many times he was shot.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning as investigators continue looking into the case, Soliz said.

