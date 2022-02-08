Teen shot twice during altercation outside NW Side IHOP, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital after being shot twice in the backside outside a Northwest Side IHOP early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to the restaurant located on Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson after receiving word of a disturbance and a shooting.

According to police, the original disturbance involved the 16-year-old and a group of people at another table. That’s when, police say, they all went outside and witnesses heard the teen telling the group to get away from him. The boy was shot twice in the buttocks.

SAPD said the teen was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, with non life-threatening injuries. The shooter fled the scene.

Officers later found an abandoned car not far from the restaurant. They are now looking at it to determine if it is the one the shooter used to get away. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

The name of the teen shot has not been released. Authorities did not say what the altercation was about.

