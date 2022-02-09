Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man from Humble

Gene Collums, 78, was last scene in Humble Wednesday morning, Texas DPS says.

HUMBLE, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 78-year-old man last seen in Humble, Texas, on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Gene Collums was last seen around 10:05 a.m. in the 8300 block of Cross Country Drive in a 2015 silver Hyundai Genesis with Texas license plate HHR4384.

Police say Collums is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance “poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.”

Collums is described as being 6 feet tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Raiders ball cap, a red plaid shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Collums whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.