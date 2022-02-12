Free COVID-19 rapid testing, vaccine clinic to open Sunday on West Side

FILE - A pharmacist prepares a children's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at City of Lawrence's "The Center," on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re in need of a COVID-19 vaccine or a rapid test, you can get both free of charge at a new pop-up clinic Sunday on the city’s West Side.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 2123 W. Commerce Street.

Families will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines for anyone over the age of five, and booster shots for anyone over the age of 12. No health insurance or ID is required, and no appointments are necessary, according to clinic officials.

The clinic is hosted by The Health Collaborative, UIW School of Nursing, Field Diagnostics, and Health Collaborative Community Health workers and navigators.

You can learn more about The Health Collaborative here. To find other vaccine or testing sites near you, visit the City of San Antonio’s COVID-19 website page.

