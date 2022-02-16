81º

San Antonio fire engineer dies of COVID-19 complications, officials say

Lyle Crawford passed away early Wednesday morning after a long battle with the virus

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Lyle Crawford, SAFD fire engineer, passed away after a long battle with COVID-19, the department said. (KSAT/San Antonio Fire Department)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio fire engineer has died after succumbing to complications of COVID-19, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Lyle Crawford passed away early Wednesday morning after a long battle with COVID, the department said.

Crawford began working with the San Antonio Fire Department in 2007 and was most recently assigned to the EMS Division.

“Known for a fierce dedication to his friends and family, all who knew and loved Lyle will forever be grateful for our time with him. Our SAFD family extends our most sincere condolences and sympathy to the Crawford family, and dedicate ourselves to forever being a part of their lives and wrapping them in love and support,” SAFD officials said in a Facebook post.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

