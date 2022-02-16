SAPD searching for man who allegedly caused house fire with woman, son inside

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who allegedly caused a vehicle and house fire on Dec. 11 in the 100 block of Salisbury Drive on the Northeast Side.

Authorities said the incident happened at around 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 11 in the 100 block of Salisbury Drive on the Northeast Side.

The unknown man started a fire inside a woman’s vehicle, and the flames then spread to her home, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

The woman and her son were inside the home at the time, but they were able to escape without injury. The flames caused heavy damage to the house.

Authorities said the man was seen walking from a gold/brown-colored Cadillac with front-end damage and no front license plate.

He was wearing a red long-sleeved top, blue pants and a baseball cap at the time of the incident.

Authorities are now trying to identify him.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

