Large grass fire in South Bexar County was result of arson, investigators say

SAN ANTONIO – A grass fire that burned an RV and two mobiles in South Bexar County on Thursday afternoon is being investigated as an arson, according to county officials.

The fire started Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Sea Spray, not far from Highway 281 and Hume Road, south of Loop 1604.

A downed power line also hindered access to the fire.

Tom Peine, Bexar County assistant public information officer, said the fire burned about 15 acres. Residents were able to return to their homes at around 7:50 p.m.

The flames were extinguished but firefighters were on the scene throughout the night.

No injuries were reported, but investigators determined the fire was caused by an arson. The investigation was ongoing as of Friday.

