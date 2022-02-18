Learn to research Black history and genealogy using Bexar County records during in-person/virtual resource event

SAN ANTONIO – Anyone interested in learning how to use Bexar County records for research and genealogy can attend a virtual event in honor of Black History month.

The Bexar County Black History Resource series will include experts from the San Antonio Public Library, the Bexar County Clerks Office, and the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum explaining how to access public records.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert Jr. will also speak at the event which starts at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The event will be held at The Spanish Archives located at 126 E. Nueva St. and is free and open to the public. It will also be livestreamed in this article as well as on SAAACAM’s Facebook page.

In-person guests are encouraged to arrive by 10:15 a.m. for seating.

The Bexar County Black History Resource series is presented by Lisa Jackson Productions.

The San Antonio Public Library has an archival collection with approximately 60,000 microforms, 75,000 books, 110 drawers of archival file, 11 map cabinets and over 300 cubic feet of archival collections. It’s located on the sixth floor of the Central Library at 600 Soledad Street.

The Bexar County Clerk’s Office has records that the public can search including wills, birth and death certificates, civil, probate and criminal cases, marriage licenses, property/land records and cattle marks and brand registrations.

SAAACAM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed to collect, preserve, and share the cultural heritage of African Americans in the San Antonio region.

