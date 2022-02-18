Prescribed burn scheduled for JBSA-Camp Bullis

SAN ANTONIO – Prescribed burns are planned for Camp Bullis starting Tuesday, Feb. 22 to March 4, as weather conditions allow.

According to a news release, the prescribed burn is intended to reduce fuel loads, such as dead vegetation and thick brush, that officials said will lessen the risk of future, potentially catastrophic, wildfires.

Residents who live near the northwest portion of JBSA-Camp Bullis may see or smell smoke coming from the military post during those dates.

JBSA Fire Emergency Services personnel are coordinating with the Bureau of Land Management, the Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as fire departments in the surrounding areas to ensure the burn happens safely and remains fully contained throughout the scheduled period, the release said.

The post comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wildlands and is a crucial training location for JBSA service members.

