San Antonio woman demands answers after sister vanished over two years ago

San Antonio – A San Antonio family celebrated their loved one’s 41st birthday without her on Valentine’s Day after she disappeared over two years ago. Now they are desperate for answers.

Valerie Ingorvaia was loved by many.

“Those who don’t know my sister, people knew her as a tough chick,” said Roxanne Mendiola, her sister. “She rode motorcycles, she worked in bars. She was well known and loved by many people.”

Ingorvaia has five children that have not seen her since 2019.

“The kids are mentally and physically drained,” Mendiola said. “They miss their mother and want her home. They are missing motherly love that me as an aunt can’t provide them the way she did. I can only just bring the best life I know how because nobody can replace their mother.”

Ingorvaia was visiting family in Fort Worth for Thanksgiving in 2019.

“She told me she will be back Friday to take the children shopping,” Mendiola said. “She sent me messages saying, ‘I am on my way home,’ and then I got a message saying she turned off her location. I was like no, that is not her. What is going on?”

Mendiola said she was able to track her sister’s phone between Hondo and Castroville.

At the time, San Antonio police said they could not rule out foul play.

“It has just been difficult not being told anything,” Mendiola said. “We are having to hire a private investigator to figure out what happened ourselves because nobody will communicate with us.”

Mendiola said they filed a police report in Fort Worth and San Antonio but to this day, are still left without answers.

She said the holidays have been very hard.

“She is usually the loud one telling us to do this or that, but the holidays are not the same without her,” Mendiola said. “My mom doesn’t want to celebrate them without her. Monday, Valentine’s Day, was her birthday so we celebrated with balloons, but it was hard. I didn’t want to go to work.”

Mendiola said while she and her family try to find answers, they are hoping police will do a better job with keeping them updated.

“I’m praying she is alive,” Mendiola said as she became emotional. “That is the one thing I am praying for. My sister had a medical condition. She wouldn’t go too far. I am praying she is alive. That is my main thing to be able to bring her home. I am going to bring my sister home one way or another. My family needs answers. Her children need closure and I want justice.”

SAPD said Fort Worth Police Department has taken over the investigation.

If you have any information, you are urged to call them at 817-392-4222.