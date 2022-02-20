Two skydivers in Houston area critically injured after parachute fails to deploy, deputies say

A skydiving instructor and female passenger were critically injured Saturday after their parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in Waller County, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 12:02 p.m. Saturday and was reported by Skydive Houston, located at 15599 Plane View Drive.

According to a report from KSAT’s sister station, KPRC, a male instructor and a female passenger were injured in the incident and were flown by Life Flight helicopter to Memorial Hermann. Both are in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation by the WCSO and further details are limited.

